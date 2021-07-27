The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Lingayat MLA and Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka following BS Yediyurappa's resignation. Bommai will take oath on Wednesday at Rajbhavan.

The development was announced by Central observer and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday.

Among the Lingayat MLAs, Bommai was the top contender for the state CM's post. Bommai, son of former chief minister SR Bommai, is also a close aide of former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa.

Bommai is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in the Haveri district.

Yediyurappa among the 1st to congratulate the CM elect

Yediyurappa was among the first to congratulate the new Karnataka CM. "I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state," tweeted the former Karnataka CM.

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 27, 2021

The Karnataka BJP has called a meeting of its legislature party at 7 pm today to select a successor to BS Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa and Central observers Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy also attended the meeting in Bengaluru.

The party's central leadership has directed the state unit to convene a meeting of the legislature party in Bengaluru.

Bommai has met BJP observers for Karnataka and union ministers Reddy and Pradhan earlier this evening in Bengaluru.

BS Yediyurappa, on Monday, tendered his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister, ending weeks of speculation over his continuance on the post.

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the next CM is sworn in.

Stating that nobody pressurised him to resign, BS Yediyurappa said he had stepped down so that somebody else could take over as chief minister after the successful completion of two years of the BJP-led state government.

The former CM belongs to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. This is a community that is considered to be the BJP's core support base in Karnataka and has historically influenced the state's politics.

According to reports, eight of the 20 CMs that Karnataka has seen since 1956 have been from the Lingayat community.

Ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Yediyurappa assured that he shall work to bring the party back to power in the upcoming polls.

