Home >News >India >Karnataka: BBMP deploys special teams to screen people entering Bengaluru. Details here

Karnataka: BBMP deploys special teams to screen people entering Bengaluru. Details here

BBMP has ordered mandatory physical triaging across Bengaluru.
1 min read . 11:02 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

The moves comes after BBMP ordered earlier this week mandatory physical physical triaging of all Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru, without any exemptions

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has deployed special teams to screen travelers entering Bengaluru. If a traveler tests positive, these teams will also conduct physical triaging to assess the severity of the case and treatment to be administered.

The authority has called for quick uploading of Covid test results on the ICMR portal.

The moves comes after the civic body ordered earlier this week mandatory physical physical triaging of all Covid-19 patients in the city, without any exemptions.

In its order, BBMP noted that Covid patients are denying physical triage service being offered at physical triage centres (PTCs) and mobile triage units (MTUs). PTCs have been set up at Assembly constituency level, while MTUs have been deployed at PHC or ward level.

Those found denying physical triage services will face action under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, BBMP said.

