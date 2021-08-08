Karnataka has become the first state in the country to issue the order with regard to the implementation of National Education Policy-2020, State Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan claimed.

The state government has issued an order on Saturday on the implementation of NEP-2020 with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022.

"With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020", Narayana said.

The implementation will be done as per the guidelines of the NEP, he said.

Kumar Nayak, Additional chief secretary to higher education, Thimmegowda vice-chairman Karnataka higher education council, and other senior officials were also present at a meeting on Saturday convened by Narayana with officials of the department and state higher education council.

Earlier on July 29, on the first anniversary of NEP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SAFAL (sTRUCTURED Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3,5, and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

