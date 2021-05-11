Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka, Bengal, 14 other states continue to show rise in Covid-19 cases: Govt

Karnataka, Bengal, 14 other states continue to show rise in Covid-19 cases: Govt

At the moment, there are more than 1 lakh active cases in 13 states.
2 min read . 05:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As of May 15, Goa has the highest positivity rate at 49.6%, followed by Puducherry (42.8%), West Bengal (34.4%), Karnataka (32.4%), and Rajasthan (30.2%)
  • Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat are among the 20 states that have witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus cases

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab are among the 16 states that have continued to show an increasing trend in daily new coronavirus cases.

The other states and union territories where Covid-19 cases have escalated in the last 18 days include Odisha, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the health ministry data, Karnataka had reported 27,442 fresh Covid-19 cases on April 27, which increased to 46,769 on May 11. Similarly, Kerala's daily Covid-19 cases surged to 37,904 on May 11 against 24,925 on April 27.

The ministry said that a total of 15 districts has shown a rise in coronavirus infection in the past two weeks. These include Bengaluru Urban (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ernakulam (Kerala), 24 Paraganas North (West Bengal), Kolkata (West Bengal), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Satara (Maharashtra), Visakhapatanam (Andhra Pradesh), Chenalpattu (Tamil Nadu), Mysuru (Karnataka), East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh), Khordha (Odisha), and Thirvallur (Tamil Nadu).

As of May 15, Goa has the highest positivity rate at 49.6%, followed by Puducherry (42.8%), West Bengal (34.4%), Karnataka (32.4%), and Rajasthan (30.2%).

Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Andhra Pradesh have positivity rate between 20-29% as of Tuesday, May 11.

However, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat are among the 20 states that have witnessed a dip in daily coronavirus cases, the health ministry noted.

At least four districts of Maharashtra (Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Palghar), and three of Uttar Pradesh's districts (Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi) have shown a decline in daily Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Besides, Gwalior and Bhopal districts of Madhya Pradesh; Durg and Raipur of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan's Kota, Bihar's Patna, and Jharkhand's Ranchi have also witnessed a slight dip in Covid-19 cases since the last two weeks, the health ministry said.

At the moment, there are more than 1 lakh active cases in 13 states, 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases in six states, and less than 50,000 active cases in 17 states.

