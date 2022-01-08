The test positivity rate has crossed 10 per cent in Bengaluru city, which recorded as many as 7,113 Covid-19 cases. The state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said today that Bengaluru “continues to be the epicentre of Covid in Karnataka with 79% of Covid-19 cases".

Earlier, he said Covid-19 cases increased marginally in Karnataka today. The new cases in the state rose by 8,906. Overall, state tally rose 5.42 per cent today. The active cases in the state stands at 38,507, of which around 32,000 are in Bengaluru.

Even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, driven by the Omicron variant, Karnataka government is not considering imposing a total lockdown saying that “shutdown is a policy of the past and it is not a remedy for COVID-19."

COVID-19 infections are spreading rapidly in six districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi and Kolar, which have high positivity rate, Dr Sudhakar had said earlier.

Meanwhile, the single day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded at 1,41,986, taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 35,368,372 which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

