The Bengaluru city police commissioner on Monday extended the coronavirus-related restrictions, including night curfew till October 11, news agency ANI reported.

Bengaluru Urban on Sunday reported 255 fresh infections and three more deaths, while the Karnataka state saw a total of 775 infections.

The total number of infections in state stood at 29.73 lakh as on Sunday and toll at to 37,726, according to the health department.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 13,213. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.54%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.16%.

According to researchers, the R-values of some major cities including Bengaluru is still over 1.

Currently, cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50% occupancy till 9 pm. Liquor establishment services were also allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, swimming pools and pubs with retail vending licences have been shut.

Earlier Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has urged people of the state to not participate in the Bharat Bandh call of farmers as businesses are struggling to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economic activities.

People are struggling to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economic activities. They should not be disturbed by such 'bandhs'. I appeal to protesters not to disturb normal life. 'Bharat Bandh' needs a different ideological approach, Bommai said.

