Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: Bengaluru extends Covid curbs, night curfew till 11 Oct. Details here

Karnataka: Bengaluru extends Covid curbs, night curfew till 11 Oct. Details here

Premium
The total number of infections in Karnataka stood at 29.73 lakh
1 min read . 04:44 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Bengaluru Urban on Sunday reported 255 fresh infections and three more deaths

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bengaluru city police commissioner on Monday extended the coronavirus-related restrictions, including night curfew till October 11, news agency ANI reported.

The Bengaluru city police commissioner on Monday extended the coronavirus-related restrictions, including night curfew till October 11, news agency ANI reported.

Bengaluru Urban on Sunday reported 255 fresh infections and three more deaths, while the Karnataka state saw a total of 775 infections.

Bengaluru Urban on Sunday reported 255 fresh infections and three more deaths, while the Karnataka state saw a total of 775 infections.

The total number of infections in state stood at 29.73 lakh as on Sunday and toll at to 37,726, according to the health department.

The total number of infections in state stood at 29.73 lakh as on Sunday and toll at to 37,726, according to the health department.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 13,213. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.54%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.16%.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 13,213. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.54%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.16%.

According to researchers, the R-values of some major cities including Bengaluru is still over 1.

According to researchers, the R-values of some major cities including Bengaluru is still over 1.

Currently, cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50% occupancy till 9 pm. Liquor establishment services were also allowed to operate.

Currently, cinema halls have been allowed to operate with 50% occupancy till 9 pm. Liquor establishment services were also allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, swimming pools and pubs with retail vending licences have been shut.

Meanwhile, swimming pools and pubs with retail vending licences have been shut.

Earlier Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has urged people of the state to not participate in the Bharat Bandh call of farmers as businesses are struggling to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economic activities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Earlier Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has urged people of the state to not participate in the Bharat Bandh call of farmers as businesses are struggling to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economic activities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

People are struggling to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economic activities. They should not be disturbed by such 'bandhs'. I appeal to protesters not to disturb normal life. 'Bharat Bandh' needs a different ideological approach, Bommai said.

People are struggling to recover from the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economic activities. They should not be disturbed by such 'bandhs'. I appeal to protesters not to disturb normal life. 'Bharat Bandh' needs a different ideological approach, Bommai said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!