As the Karnataka government announced to relax more COVID-related restrictions, malls and shopping complexes are gearing up to open from tomorrow.

As per the new guidelines, shops and malls have been allowed from Monday with 100% capacity. Also public transport will be allowed to ply with 100% capacity.

"Sanitization is carried out twice a day, masks kept for customers, only vaccinated people allowed. We'll follow all protocols," said Garuda Mall's CEO to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Namma Metro Train Services will be available from 7 am to 8 pm on all days from July 5, as per the Karnataka government's latest order.

"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours from Monday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.

The government has requested the commuters to follow COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene and cooperate with the staff of Bengaluru Metro in the fight against the spread of COVID.

Covid restrictions eased in the state

The Karnataka government further relaxed the COVID-19-related restrictions allowing certain activities, including re-opening of religious places and doing away with the weekend curfew. The night curfew would be from 9 PM to 5 AM which was previously from 7 PM to 5 AM.

The relaxations would be in place for the next 15 days from July 5, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said after chairing a meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials on Saturday. Barring Kodagu, the lockdown has been eased across the State, the Chief Minister said.

"We have eased restrictions everywhere. There is some problem in Kodagu district. The deputy commissioner of the district will take a decision," he said. He added that the government has authorised the deputy commissioners of the districts to decide on easing or imposing restrictions.

Karnataka COVID-19 guidelines

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below 50,000 on Saturday when compared to May when active cases were more than six lakh.

The State saw 2,082 infections and 86 deaths today taking the total cases and fatalities to 28,52,079 and 35,308 respectively, the Health Department said. As many as 7,751 patients recovered in the State taking the total recoveries to 27,68,632.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 481 infections, which is the highest among all the districts of the State while there were 10 deaths. The city has so far reported 12,15,309 infections and 15,665 deaths.

There were 19,411 active cases. Mysuru remained as the second major COVID-19 hot spot with 227 infections and seven fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

