Karnataka: Bengaluru-Hubballi bus fares beat airfares; priced at 5,000

He said, BMTC under the Smart City Project is operating 90 electric buses since December 2021 under 'Gross Cost Contract' for 12 years, and the per kilometer (km) cost of these buses is ₹64.67. Under the central government's Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles - FAME II scheme, 300 electric buses have been ordered, and out of them 75 buses have begun operation since August 15, 2022, and the per km cost of these buses is ₹61.90. Further, under the Centre's FAME II scheme an order has been issued on August 17, 2022, to operate 921 electric buses through Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL); per km cost of these buses is ₹54, he noted.