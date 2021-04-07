{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka are surging and had crossed 6,000 cases yesterday in highest single-day rise this year, Bengaluru authorities on Wednesday ordered fresh restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC, which are to be imposed in the city limits starting today.

All kinds of public gatherings in large numbers and other activities will be banned in the city to contain the virus spread.

"Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," said city police commissioner Kamal Pant in an order, as per reports.

The order has also directed shopping malls, markets, department stores, cinema theatres to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines and ensure their customers or visitors follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike this year. The state reported 5,279 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, its second-highest count this year.

With 6,150 more infections since yesterday, Karnataka's total Covid-19 tally has reached 10,26,584, according to the daily health bulletin. Of these, Bengaluru reported 4,266 cases in the last 24 hours.

He also said the second wave of the pandemic was spreading faster than the first wave.

The Union Health Ministry earlier today stated that eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases accounting for 80.70 per cent of the new cases reported in a day.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,469. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 9,921 while Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 74.5 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 56.17 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

