After a week-long complete lockdown imposed on Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru to contain the spread of novel coronavirus , chief minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed that there won't be any extension of lockdown beyond 22 July morning in Bengaluru urban and rural districts, but there will be restrictions imposed on containment zones in that area.

"There'll be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones," CM said today.

The CM also urged the citizens to follow the social distancing protocols and wear masks in order to curb the virus spread in the city."I humbly request the people of Karnataka, with folded hands, to wear masks and to practice social distancing. This is the only way to fight against the pandemic at least until a vaccine is found," he said in a live broadcast.

Speaking on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, Yediyurappa also added, "People who came from Maharastra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology." He said for every coronavirus positive patient, 47 contacts were traced in the state.

Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) on Monday held its task force meeting that outlines a broad six-point strategy to contain the rapidly deteriorating situation of covid-19 in the state and its growth capital, as reported by Mint.

The strategy proposes measures to help iron out chinks in its covid-19 response system. This includes awareness and empowering the citizens, surveillance and coordination of contact tracing, isolation and clinical care, treatment and care cum death audit, contact tracing and community partnership and media engagement and advocacy.

Despite the surge in Bengaluru and Karnataka, medical education minister K.Sudhakar said that covid-19 is not yet in the community transmission phase.

He said that there has been an increase in cases only in the last 15 days and that other states had seen an increase for the past two months.

"There is no community spread so far, I am making it very clear. We are still in between the second and the third stage, we haven't reached the third stage yet," he had said earlier.

Karnataka's state capital Bengaluru has been under a complete lockdown for a week from 8 pm 14 till 5 am 22 July in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases in the city and the state in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Karnataka recorded 3648 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 67,420, which includes 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges. Out of these, Bengaluru reported 1,452 new cases in a single day, pushing the city's total count beyond 33,000.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated