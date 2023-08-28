Bengaluru police arrest man for allegedly killing live-in partner after a two-year relationship. Police noted that both individuals had been classmates during their college years.

Begur police in South Bengaluru have taken into custody an individual who allegedly killed his live-in partner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, the victim, identified as Deva, aged 24 and originally from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The accused Vaishnav, hailing from Kollam, Kerala, has been arrested by the authorities. At present, Vaishnav is in police custody and is undergoing questioning by the Bengaluru Police.

Residing in a leased flat in Begur, South Bengaluru, the pair had been cohabiting for a span of two years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police noted that both individuals had been classmates during their college years. Vaishnav, employed as a marketing executive at a nearby company, had reportedly fled following the purported offence. Subsequently, the police launched a search operation to locate him, ultimately succeeding in tracking him down and apprehending him.

According to the police, the couple frequently engaged in verbal arguments, a fact supported by some of their neighbours. Nevertheless, the police have stated that neither of the individuals had lodged any formal complaints prior to this incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CK Baba, DCP South Bengaluru Police, said "Yesterday, there is a place called Mico layout in Begur police station limits. Both the persons were living in the same house for the last two years. They are both from Kerala. The deceased is a native of Thiruvananthapuram and the accuse is a native of Kollam. They were working in sales and marketing area.

He further added, "Few days ago, Vaishnav had some doubt about the deceased, they used to fight over it. On Sunday also the same happened and he hit the girl with a cooker while cooking. We have registered case under section 302. The incident happened around 5pm. They had some interaction even before in family level as per the family. We have arrested him and interrogation is going on." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)