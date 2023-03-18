Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi six days ago got flooded owing to heavy rainfall in the Ramanagara region of Karnataka on Friday. Angry commuters took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express their angst. ‘Masterstroke.’ wrote one Twitter user @shaandelhite, posting a video of what he claimed was the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

The Highway was built with the aim to decongest the traffic from Bengaluru to Mysuru, thereby reducing the travel time from three hours to seventy five minutes.

However, the same highway got inundated, six days after being inaugurated owing to heavy rainfall. According to reports, traffic was slower on Saturday owing to bumper-to-bumper accidents, as water stayed stagnant in the underridge on the highway. Notably, this is the same underbridge that flooded last year when Karnataka received unprecedented rains.

Angry netizens took to Twitter to say that the ruling party in that state- Bharatiya Janata Party was ignorant and should have only opened the highway after thoroughly checking.

“Newly inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway by Narendra Modi. It’s condition after 6 days of inauguration. Masterstroke." wrote Shantanu on Twitter.

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation, YSR also tweeted a video of the flooded highway. He wrote, “Have a look at the newly opened Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway which couldn’t withstand moderate rain, Never hurry & rush to open incomplete expressways for elections"

A Bengalurean whose Twitter bio says he dreams of a ‘pothole free Bengaluru’ also took to twitter to share a video of the highway. He wrote, “Light rainfall which happened overnight on #BengaluruMysuruExpressway has resulted in flooding near Ramanagara on Saturday (18-3-23). The expressway was inaugurated last week by PM Modi. Few days back there were reports of bad roads on the newly built expressway."

Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural also posted a video on Twitter. He said “ Dear @PMOIndia @nitin_gadkari Is this the “New India" you talked about? Is this called “Development" under BJP Rule? Is this the “Acche Din" you promised?"

“Days after its Inauguration by PM #NarendraModi the planning of the #BengaluruMysuruExpressway stands exposed. Water logging reported at Multiple places near #Ramanagara after a small spell of rain leading to accidents at the #Expressway.#Karnataka" wrote another Twitter user

On his visit to poll bound Karnataka, six days ago, PM Modi had inaugurated several projects int he states, including the Bangalore-Mysore Highway. The 119 km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project on NH-275 is a 6-10 lane access-controlled highway developed at a cost of ₹8,480 crore by the ministry of road transport and highway.

The Bengaluru Mysuru highway was inaugurated on 12th March by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the states, clubbing it with a subtle election campaign as the Basavaraj Bommai led government's term ends in May 2023, and fresh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held within May this year. .

On Friday, hailstones and rain battered the city of Kalaburagi.

Notably, three days after inauguration, Deccan Chronicle had reported that portion of the newly opened Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway was damaged at an overpass near Bidadi.

After the damage was detected, officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) took up the repair works.