Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:50 PM IST
- The highway that aimed to reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru to 75 mins from 3 hours, have now become the reason of woe for many commuters after a single day of heavy rainfall
Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi six days ago got flooded owing to heavy rainfall in the Ramanagara region of Karnataka on Friday. Angry commuters took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express their angst. ‘Masterstroke.’ wrote one Twitter user @shaandelhite, posting a video of what he claimed was the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.
