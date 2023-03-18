Karnataka highway inaugurated by PM Modi flooded in 6 days causing accidents

A Bengalurean whose Twitter bio says he dreams of a ‘pothole free Bengaluru’ also took to twitter to share a video of the highway. He wrote, “Light rainfall which happened overnight on #BengaluruMysuruExpressway has resulted in flooding near Ramanagara on Saturday (18-3-23). The expressway was inaugurated last week by PM Modi. Few days back there were reports of bad roads on the newly built expressway."