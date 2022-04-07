This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Of the 301 notices served, 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A total of 301 mosques, temples, churches and other establishments have received notices from the Bengaluru police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels, reported news agency ANI, quoting Bengaluru's commissioner of police Kamal Pant, on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A total of 301 mosques, temples, churches and other establishments have received notices from the Bengaluru police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels, reported news agency ANI, quoting Bengaluru's commissioner of police Kamal Pant, on Tuesday.
Of the 301 notices served, 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city.
Of the 301 notices served, 59 have been given to pubs, bars and restaurants, 12 to industries, 83 to temples, 22 to churches and 125 to mosques across the city.
In this regard, Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashidi (Imam Jamia Masjid City Market), was quoted as saying by ANI that they will follow the order which has been given as per the directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibels of the loudspeaker.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In this regard, Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashidi (Imam Jamia Masjid City Market), was quoted as saying by ANI that they will follow the order which has been given as per the directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibels of the loudspeaker.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Many mosques have received the notice. We have been told to maintain the sound level. They have said that the directions issued by the Supreme Court need to be adhered to and if the orders are not followed then action will be initiated," the Imam said.
"Many mosques have received the notice. We have been told to maintain the sound level. They have said that the directions issued by the Supreme Court need to be adhered to and if the orders are not followed then action will be initiated," the Imam said.
He further said that they have started fitting the device which ensures that the sound does not cross the permissible level and no one is disturbed.
He further said that they have started fitting the device which ensures that the sound does not cross the permissible level and no one is disturbed.
"We will follow all the orders which have been given as per the directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibels of the loudspeaker. Temples have also received the notice in this regard. If we all follow the rules then there will be no problem," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We will follow all the orders which have been given as per the directions of the Supreme Court related to the decibels of the loudspeaker. Temples have also received the notice in this regard. If we all follow the rules then there will be no problem," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Imam urged the government to take strict action against those who try to disturb the peace and create violence.
The Imam urged the government to take strict action against those who try to disturb the peace and create violence.
"We should keep discrimination aside and should work together for the development of the country," he said.
This comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the Azaan issue would be addressed by taking everyone into confidence and not by force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the Azaan issue would be addressed by taking everyone into confidence and not by force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The CM said that the high court order of decibel meters has been passed on it as well and it is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers.
The CM said that the high court order of decibel meters has been passed on it as well and it is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers.
He also accused Congress of doing vote bank politics over the loudspeaker issue stating that Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems.
He also accused Congress of doing vote bank politics over the loudspeaker issue stating that Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems.
"They are really hypocrites. Who started the Hijab issue and why did they raise their voice against the people who started the hijab and who violated the Court orders, why they were silent then? Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems and we are solving them one by one. This is the order of the High Court order, nothing is done through force. It is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers," said Bommai.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"They are really hypocrites. Who started the Hijab issue and why did they raise their voice against the people who started the hijab and who violated the Court orders, why they were silent then? Congress vote bank politics is creating all these problems and we are solving them one by one. This is the order of the High Court order, nothing is done through force. It is not only for Azaan but for all loudspeakers," said Bommai.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Some right-wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.
Some right-wing outfits and BJP leaders have called for stopping the use of loudspeakers from mosques saying they cause disturbance for people living in surrounding areas.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!