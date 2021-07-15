Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka better prepared to tackle third covid wave: Dr Devi Shetty

Karnataka better prepared to tackle third covid wave: Dr Devi Shetty

Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Shetty.
1 min read . 01:51 PM IST Livemint

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths,

Noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty said it's difficult to say when the third wave of Covid will come, but the Karnataka is better prepared to tackle any upcoming crisis. B S Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government has set up a 16-member expert committee headed by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty for prevention and management of Covid-19 third wave.

"I can say that our govt is much better prepared now," Shetty said. He added that people will have to respect covid appropriate behavior. He further added that vaccine hesitancy needs to be addressed to tackle the covid-19.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,990 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,76,587 and death toll to 35,989, the health department said.

The day also saw 2,537 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 28,06,933.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 400 new cases, as the city saw 490 discharges and only 8 deaths.

Active cases stood at 33,642.

