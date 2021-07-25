Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called a legislative party meet on Monday, 26th July, the day he completes two year in office. Yediyurappa called this meet soon after he returned from Delhi where he met central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. While Yediyurappa maintained that the central party leadership had full faith in him and asked him to work for bringing the BJP back in power again, news spread that there might be some change in the leadership on 26 July.

This speculation gained currency in following days as he dialed influential Lingayat seers from different mutts, who backed the chief minister saying it would be good for the ruling party if Yediyurappa continued to be the chief minister. Yediyurappa himself comes from Lingayat community, which has been backing the BJP in Karnataka.

Today, it was reported that Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had emerged as a possible consensus candidate to replace Yediyurappa. Reports say that Bommai's name was pitched by the chief minister himself but the central leadership is looking at names like Pralhad Joshi, Murugesh Nirani or CT Ravi.

While Joshi is a minister in Centre, Nirani has Mines and Geology portfolio in Karnataka. Ravi is a former state minister and currently national general secretary of BJP.

But will Yediyurappa quit? What we know so far

Haven't received any instructions: Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa on Sunday informed that he was expecting suggestions from the central leadership by evening. "You'll (media) also come to know what it will be. High command will decide about it, I am not concerned about it (on appointing Dalit CM)," he said. He further said that he had not received any instructions from the high command yet and I would wait and follow their direction.

Just speculations, nothing is official: Basavaraj Bommai

Responding to reports suggesting his name for the top post, Basavaraj Bommai today said that these were "just speculations" and nothing was official yet. "I don't want to answer any speculative question," the state home minster said.

Decision on whether I will continue in office by tomorrow: Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa today said that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow (Monday). He, however, asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years. He said that he was yet to receive the message from Delhi on whether he should continue as chief minister or quit. He said communication may come by tonight or by Monday morning.

According to PTI, Yediyurappa said that he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign. "I will work for the party day and night for the next 10- 15 years. Let there be no doubt about it," he said.

'Not proper to remove CM': Lingayat seers backs Yediyurappa

Hundreds of Lingayat seers from different parts of Karnataka has demanded that Yediyurappa should be allowed to continue in office. Balehosur Math seer Dingaleshwara Swami, Rudramuni Swami of Tiptur and Basavakumar Swami of Chitradurga had given a call, following which the seers organised a conclave at the Palace Grounds and passed a resolution in favour of CM Yediyurappa.

Dingaleshwar Swami said it was not proper to remove Yediyurappa. "We have congregated here to boost the morale of the chief minister. We are neither in favour or opposed to anyone. Our sole objective is to see that the Chief Minister, who is doing a good work, should be allowed to continue," he said.





