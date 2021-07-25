Karnataka BJP crisis: Will Yediyurappa quit tomorrow? Here's what we know so far

Yediyurappa today said that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow (Monday). He, however, asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years. He said that he was yet to receive the message from Delhi on whether he should continue as chief minister or quit. He said communication may come by tonight or by Monday morning.

