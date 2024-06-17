Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka: BJP leader Bhanuprakash dies during protest against fuel price hike

Karnataka: BJP leader Bhanuprakash dies during protest against fuel price hike

Livemint

BJP leader MB Bhanuprakash passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest during a protest in Karnataka. He collapsed while getting into his car and could not be saved despite being rushed to the hospital.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra and party supporters stage a protest against the state government in Bengaluru on Monday

BJP leader MB Bhanuprakash passed away on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest in the midst of a protest. The saffron party led protests across Karnataka amid furore over a hike in petrol and diesel prices — with the former MLC leading the charge in Shivamogga. He reportedly collapsed soon after addressing party workers in the region.

“He collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest while getting into his car. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved," a police source told PTI.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of BJP Karnataka senior leader and former MLC, Shri MB Bhanuprakash ji. His fervent dedication to strengthening the party's ideology and his relentless advocacy for public welfare will be remembered with profound respect. His demise is an irreparable loss to the party. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and supporters during this difficult time. Om Shanti!" tweeted BJP chief and Union Minister JP Nadda.

(With inputs from agencies)

