The BJP has deputed Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy to Karnataka as central observers
Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka chief minister on Monday, the day he completed two years in office
The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will convene a legislature party meet on Tuesday evening to intimate the process of choosing the successor of BS Yediyurappa, who resigned as the chief minister.
"There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 pm at a private hotel," Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as the home minister in the dissolved cabinet, said on Tuesday.
The 78-year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit "voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.
Asserting that he will "hundred per cent" continue in politics and work to bring BJP back to power, the Lingayat strongman said, "There is no question of political retirement for any reason. I'm with the karyakartas and the people."
The party has nurtured me to this level,most probably no other politician in the country has got the privileges that I have got," he said after tendering his resignation.
Probable candidates
Among the names doing the rounds to replace Yediyurappa are Union minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, the party's national organising secretary BL Santhosh and the assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.
While Joshi, Santosh and Kageri are Brahmins, Ravi, the MLA from Chikkamagaluru, is a Vokkaliga, another dominant community in the state, mostly concentrated in Southern Karnataka, where the party is trying to make inroads.
If the party looks for replacing Yediyurappa with another leader from the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the probables include mining minister Murugesh Nirani, industries minister Jagadish Shettar and MLAs Arvind Bellad and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.
