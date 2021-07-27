The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will convene a legislature party meet on Tuesday evening to intimate the process of choosing the successor of BS Yediyurappa , who resigned as the chief minister.

"There is a legislature party meeting today at 7 pm at a private hotel," Basavaraj S Bommai, who served as the home minister in the dissolved cabinet, said on Tuesday.

Further, the BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.

"Whatever will be the decision of our party's parliamentary board, its direction regarding the name of the leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting," Singh said.

The BJP has deputed Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy to Karnataka as central observers to finalise the name of the new CM. They will a the meeting with Singh.

"I will go to Bengaluru, a meeting will be held with all MLAs, things will be decided there," Reddy was earlier quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

When asked if there is any expected name for Karnataka CM, Reddy said, "I don't know. The MLAs will decide."

The central observers are also likely to interact with Yediyurappa who has strong clout in the state. The party leadership is keen to go get his full support for his successor.

Yediyurappa resigned from his post on Monday, the day he completed two years in office.

The 78-year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit "voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.

Asserting that he will "hundred per cent" continue in politics and work to bring BJP back to power, the Lingayat strongman said, "There is no question of political retirement for any reason. I'm with the karyakartas and the people."

The party has nurtured me to this level,most probably no other politician in the country has got the privileges that I have got," he said after tendering his resignation.

Probable candidates

Among the names doing the rounds to replace Yediyurappa are Union minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi, the party's national organising secretary BL Santhosh and the assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

While Joshi, Santosh and Kageri are Brahmins, Ravi, the MLA from Chikkamagaluru, is a Vokkaliga, another dominant community in the state, mostly concentrated in Southern Karnataka, where the party is trying to make inroads.

If the party looks for replacing Yediyurappa with another leader from the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the probables include mining minister Murugesh Nirani, industries minister Jagadish Shettar and MLAs Arvind Bellad and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

