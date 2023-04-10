Ahead of Karnataka polls, BJP likely to release first list of candidates today

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release the first list on Monday, 10 April 2023.
Yesterday, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held an over a three-hour meeting to finalise the party's candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC were joined by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, from the state as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.
Yesterday, Karnataka CM Bommai said after the meeting that PM Modi has given some "directions" and the candidates' names will be announced either on Monday or Tuesday. CM Bommai also announced that he is contesting from the Shiggaon constituency.
The BJP, which aims to come back to power again in the southern state, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party in the last Assembly elections, winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats.
The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting of votes for the Assembly will be held on May 13.
Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have announced 166 and 93 candidates respectively so far for the Karnataka polls. Congress had declared 124 candidates in its first list and another 42 candidates in the second list.
With the Karnataka Assembly polls drawing near, Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed a fifth working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in the form of former Lok Sabha BN Chandrappa.
While Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is the KPCC president, the party already has 4 other working presidents in the form of Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, Saleem Ahmed, and Satish Jarkiholi.
Chandrappa was elected a Lok Sabha member from Chitradurga in 2014-19.
