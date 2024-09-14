Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested for threatening, using casteist slurs against BBMP contractor

  • BJP MLA Munirathna was arrested hours after the contractor met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded legal action against him.

Livemint
Updated14 Sep 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna. (Photo: X/@MunirathnaMLA)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Munirathna. (Photo: X/@MunirathnaMLA)

Munirathna, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka, was arrested on Saturday for threatening, using casteist slurs against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor.

The arrest was made hours after the contractor met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and demanded legal action against the MLA.

Cheluvaraju, the BBMP contractor had also alleged that police were not taking any action even after the FIR was registered. Three others, including government officials, have also been named in the FIR.

The MLA was arrested in Kolar, reported India Today. He was brought to Bengaluru after which arrest formalities will be completed.

In the FIRs registered at the Vyalikaval police station, Cheluvaraju accused the MLA of demanding 30 lakh as a bribe and threatening to terminate his contract if he did not pay the amount.

In his complaint, the contractor alleged that in 2021, Munirathna had demanded 20 lakh from him over a solid waste disposal contract. However, the civic body did not sanction him the vehicles despite making payment for getting 10 auto trippers for a waste management contract, reported PTI.

The contractor, in the FIR, also alleged at the Karnataka MLA repeatedly harassed, abused and physically assaulted him. He further claimed that the MLA did not allow him to execute his work and had even slapped him in September 2023.

Meanwhile, citing violation of party discipline, the state BJP has issued a show cause notice to Munirathna asking him to clarify allegations against him before the disciplinary committee within five days.

 

Cheluvaraju also alleged that because of the repeated harassment, he even thought of ending his life, it said.

The FIR was registered under SC and the ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police added.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to social media platform 'X' and alleged "leaders @BJP4Karnataka who talk about rituals and culture first clean the mouth of your MLA Munirathna and tell the town. BJP's slogan that we are all Hindus is only limited to the election season".

 

First Published:14 Sep 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKarnataka BJP MLA Munirathna arrested for threatening, using casteist slurs against BBMP contractor

