Karnataka BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s son fires gun in air during Lakshmi Devi temple festival, booked under arms act

Former Karnataka Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi's son, Santosh Jarkiholi, has been booked by the police following a video emerged showing him allegedly firing a gun in the air during a temple fair in Gokak, reported PTI on Sunday.

On Friday, during the annual fair of Laxmi temple festival in Gokak town in Belagavi district, the incident occurred. Santosh was seen celebrating amid a crowd by firing in the air. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Gokak Town Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Santosh Jarkiholi on Saturday and booked him for the illegal use of a firearm in a public gathering.

Police claimed that Santosh, who was covered in yellow powder, was among a large crowd when he was seen using a double-barrelled gun to fire shots into the air. His supporters were cheering as he fired shots.

Santosh reportedly carried out the act in the presence of a significant police deployment at the venue.

Speaking to reporters Belagavi District Superintendent of Police Dr Bhimashankar Guled confirmed the development. “We have come across the video showing Ramesh Jarkiholi’s son firing shots into the air in a public place. Displaying firearms and firing in public is an offence. Based on this, we have registered a suo motu case and further legal action will follow after a detailed investigation,” Hans India quoted the SP as saying to the reporters.

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that the state the matter was being taken seriously.

"A formal complaint has been filed, and legal action will follow accordingly. The police will perform their duty without succumbing to any kind of pressure. No one is above the law," he said, assuring a transparent investigation into the case.

Santosh may be summoned for questioning soon, officials have indicated.