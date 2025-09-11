Karnataka: BJP's CT Ravi faces FIR over provocative speech during ganapati immersion event in Maddur

An FIR has been registered against BJP MLC and former minister CT Ravi over his alleged provocative speech on Wednesday during Ganapati immersion stage programme in Karnataka's Maddur.

His speech is alleged to be provocative and accused of creating tensions in the region. The case has been registered based on the complaint of Maddur Police Sub-Inspector Manjunath.

What CT Ravi said during the speech? During the Ganapati immersion stage programme on Wednesday, September 10, Ravi sparked a controversy by making provocative remarks against Muslims saying, “Muslims shout 'Pakistan Zindabad,' they plant bombs, they are called ISI."

According to the complaint, Ravi allegedly said: "When they are only 5 per cent, they are already showing their true colours. If they become 50 per cent, will our children and grandchildren even be able to survive? They will break society. Some conspirators, for the sake of votes, are trying to divide Hindu society. Muslims shout 'Pakistan Zindabad,' they plant bombs, they are called ISI. When Muslims threw petrol bombs at the Ram Mandir, they should have been taught a lesson back then."

“Today, this situation would not have arisen. You people who have come from outside, we are the ones living here. Don't try to challenge us. We will break your shoulders. We will take your heads too. We know how to break shoulders. The Hindu community has the strength to bury stone-pelters inside the very stones they throw”

Alleging Congress-led Karnataka government to be “anti-Hindu,” Ravi said: “Siddaramaiah, don’t think you will last long in power. We won’t allow this country to be destroyed.”

He also requested Hindus to put aside caste differences and unite as one community.