A total of 111 black fungus or mucormycosis patients have died in Karnataka, so far, the state's Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

The state has reported 1,784 cases of black fungus, of which 62 have recovered, Dr K Sudhakar added.

"A total of 1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported in the state and 62 have recovered," Karnataka Health Minister said on Saturday.

The state government is mulling including black fungus treatment under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme for the people falling under the low income and lower-middle-class group, he said.

Black fungus broke out in the state as a post-Covid complication during the second wave.

He said 9,750 vials of Amphotericin B drug used for the treatment of black fungus have been allocated by the Centre, of which 8,860 vials were received on Friday. "So far, we have received 18,650 vials. 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials provided to private hospitals," the Karnataka Health Minister said.

Yesterday, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said an additional 9,750 vials of Amphotericin-B medicines have been allocated to Karnataka for the treatment of black fungus disease.

A total of 22,460 vials of the drug have been allocated to Karnataka to date, the minister said.

Speaking about the vaccination drive, he said about 70-75 lakh people would be provided vaccines in June. "About 1.5 crore doses have been administered in the State so far. By the end of June, about 2.25 crore people will receive at least one dose of vaccine in our State. Everyone will be vaccinated soon," Sudhakar said.

According to him, the second wave may subside in the State by June-end but insisted upon the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

