Karnataka breaches 100,000 active covid-19 case mark as 9217 more test positive

BENGALURU : Active covid-19 cases in Karnataka surpassed the 100,000 mark as 9217 more tested positive for the virus that adds to the problems of the calamity-prone state and its battle against the health crisis, heavy rains and fledgling finances.

The total number of cases stands at 4,30,947 on account of the new cases detected on Tuesday, according to the daily health bulletin of the state.

Karnataka is one of the most impacted regions in the country and accounts for almost 10% of all cases detected in the country so far.

Chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Thursday the number of cases is increasing in Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru. In a video conference with deputy commissioners, zilla panchayat chief executives, health and senior police officers, Yediyurappa said that precautions will have to be enforced as it is inevitable for people to live with covid-19.

He said that everyone needs to take precautions to not get infected that would also help bring down the death rate in the state.

The death toll in Karnataka touched 6937 with 129 more reported to have succumbed to the virus.

Bengaluru continues to witness a sharp spike as 3161 more tested positive. The total number of covid-19 cases in India's technology capital stands at 1,60,205 of which 43,656 are active.

The 29 other districts of Karnataka recorded a total of 6096 new cases that raises concerns in a state where healthcare is largely concentrated in a handful of urban centres.

Coupled with heavy rains, floods and landslides, Karnataka stares at further uncertainty and a slide in its fledgling finances.

Several localities including Manyata technology park were inundated after heavy rains on Tuesday night.

Gaurav Gupta, the principal secretary for commerce and industries department was on Thursday named as the administrator for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body). The term of the elected council ended on Thursday.

Several parts of the state, especially coastal districts, are expected to receive heavy rains on Friday, according to the state disaster management authorities.

