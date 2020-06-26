Karnataka breaches 11,000 covid-19 tally as 445 more test positive on Friday

Karnataka breached the 11,000 total covid- 19 case mark, as 445 persons tested positive in the 24 hours until 5 pm, on Friday.

This included 144 new cases in the state's growth capital Bengaluru, that has seen a sharp surge in recent days with most of the people contracting it locally, indicating the possibility of community transmission.

In the last week, Bengaluru has recorded 953 cases and is approaching the 2000 tally mark ever since it reported the first positive case on 8 March.

The spread in Bengaluru has been sporadic that even the police commissioner's office has been sealed off for two days after one personnel tested positive.

The number of covid- 19 related fatalities increased to 184 as 10 more people succumbed to the virus.

However, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled out another lockdown in Bengaluru fearing that it would further cripple the financial situation and economic uncertainty over the state and country due to the covid- 19 crisis.

Karnataka is projected to have 25,000 positive cases by mid-August.

Yediyurappa on Friday met with all elected representatives from Bengaluru and it was, among other things, decided to appoint a nodal officer for each Assembly constituency for handling the covid 19 situation.

Opposition party legislators accused the government of not sharing information on major decisions that was adding to the challenges in the battle against the virus and its spread.

A statement by the chief minister's office (CMO) stated that throat Swab testing facility will be set up at every Assembly Constituency and separate Ambulance facility to transport dead bodies of Covid-19 patients would be enhanced.

All large spaces like marriage halls, hotels and other spaces in the outskirts of the city will be converted into centres to lodge and treat asymptomatic persons.

A total of 246 persons recovered on Friday that takes the total to 6916 so far across the state.

However, the state government has made no changes to the scheduled 10th grade exams for which nearly 8.5 lakh students are enrolled.

