Karnataka breached the 16,000 covid-19 case mark on Wednesday as 1272 more persons tested positive marking the highest single day increase in the state.

The surge in cases fuels fears that the state could relapse into a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Bengaluru recorded 735 new cases in the 24 hours till 5 pm on Wednesday adding to the surge. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government is expected to take harsher measures to enforce social distancing and other safety precautions including the possibility of sealing down more localities in Bengaluru post 7 July.

The source of infection in every single case reported in Bengaluru on Wednesday is classified under “contract under tracing" indicating the possibility of a full blown community transmission. People with travel history to Bengaluru have tested in other parts of the state as well, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

In the last four days, Bengaluru has reported 2,852 cases, government data shows.

Since 19 June, Bengaluru reported 4446 positive cases. By comparison, between 8 March, when the city had its first case, and 18 June, Bengaluru had 844 cases, according to government data.

The growing number of cases has put the state government on the backfoot as it rapidly loses ground it gained earlier in the battle against the virus so far.

The state government is trying to rope in more hospitals and medical colleges to expand its inadequate infrastructure to accommodate the higher number of cases.

“Most of the experts opined that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals," the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement.

The statement comes after Yediyurappa and his cabinet met with medical experts to explore measures to free up beds for patients who need hospitalisation.

The government also suggested use of telemedicine to treat asymptomatic persons. Meanwhile, people continued to outrage about the mass-burial incident in mineral-rich Ballari district, about 320 kms from Bengaluru.

Senior politicians from the Congress used the incident in which some covid-19 personnel were seen flinging dead bodies into a pit.

The district is inching toward the 1000 total case mark as 85 persons tested positive on Wednesday. The district administration said that the cluster at Jindal Steel stood at 436 as on Tuesday. With 8,0000 acres and 20,000 people, this cluster at one of India’s biggest steel plants is the biggest in the state and possibly the country.

