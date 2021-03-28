Karnataka breaches 3,000-mark in single-day Covid-19 cases, highest in 5 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 3,082 in Karnataka tested positive for Covid-19 virus pushing the infection tally to 9,87,012. Last it crossed the 3,000-mark on 6 Nov, that day the total count of new infection was 3,156, For the past three days, the state has been recording over 2,500 new infections each day. On Saturday, 2,886 cases were recorded, 2,566 on Friday, while on Thursday, a total of 2,523 people were found to be infected. Today, the number of active cases touched 23,037 in the state.

Earlier this week, the state government decided to ban public gatherings for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat and Good Friday across the state. The restrictions include public gatherings and congregations on public grounds, parks, markets and religious places.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Twitter, "In order to contain the second wave of Covid-19, public celebrations, gatherings and congregations shall not be allowed during the upcoming festivals like Holi, Ugadi, Shab-e-Barat & Good Friday."

"Let's celebrate festivals in a simple, meaningful way and stop the spread of infection," he added.

Also, the government has made it mandatory for all passengers arriving from any state to Bengaluru to furnish a negative coronavirus test report beginning 1 April. The health minister said it has been decided to hand-stamp infected people, to distinguish those exposed to the killer virus, residing in BBMP limits.

On Saturday, he also warned the public that coronavirus cases are on the rise in all states and it was an indication of the beginning of the second wave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India clocked in 62,714 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,19,71,624, said health ministry on Sunday. The new infections reported only a slight jump as compared to Saturday, when the country had seen 62,258 more people testing positive for the virus.

However, it is still is the biggest spike in new infections recorded in the country this year and the highest in over 160 days. India had last seen over 62,000 new cases on 16 October last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

