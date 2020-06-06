Karnataka reported 378 new cases of covid-19 on Saturday, that takes the total tally of cases in the state to 5213. The number of active ones is 3184.

Of this, eight persons are those who returned from other countries, 333 persons returned from other states, especially Maharashtra that accounts for 329, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Two more persons died on Saturday that takes the total number of covid -19 related fatalities to 61.

Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in cases which it attributes to persons who return from other states and not locally. Returnees from Maharashtra account for at least 3300 covid-19 positive cases in the state recorded so far.

The health department said that 121 persons from Udupi tested positive on Saturday that takes the total number of active cases in the coastal district to 785. Yadgir recorded 103 cases, 69 in Kalaburagi, 24 in Dakshina Kannada and 18 in Bengaluru. Cases were also reported from Raichur, Mandya, Belagavi, Bidar, Hassan, Vijayapura, Davangere, Chikkaballapur, Uttara Kannada, Dharwad, Gadag, Tumakuru, Haveri, Koppala and Kolar.

The spike comes two days before Karnataka is readying to further relax lockdown restrictions including reopening of shopping malls,hotels and restaurants and places of worship to help revive the economy.

On Saturday, chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa met with hoteliers, tourist taxi operators among others on safety measures before they resume services from Monday. The state government is also consulting with stakeholders on resuming schools,colleges and other educational institutions.

