Karnataka confirmed 5030 new covid- 19 cases on Thursday marking the highest day spike in the state since the outbreak that takes the total to 80,863 so far.

This is the first time Karnataka has breached the 5000 mark ever since the first positive case was reported on 8 March.

The spike takes the total number of active cases to almost 50,000, well ahead of projections and estimates.

Bengaluru continues to account for the largest share of positives as 2207 more were infected in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Thursday.

The tally in Bengaluru climbed to 39,200 of which 30,716 are active. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) on Thursday came under fire after some of its personnel tried to seal off two residential flats with metal sheets to avoid any violation of home isolation or quarantine.

Two senior citizens and one 2-year old infant were among seven people residing in those flats.

The pictures of the sealing went viral on social media that forced authorities to act and take down the sheets.

The city and state administration has been overwhelmed with the number of cases that has stretched resources and leading to backlogs in testing,contact tracing and unavailability of hospital beds.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has ruled out anymore lockdowns in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

While the focus remains on Bengaluru, the situation in other parts of the state turned more serious as all 30 districts reported over 10 positive cases with 13 of them in triple digits.

Raichuru,Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi reported over 200 cases on Thursday

