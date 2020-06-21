Bengaluru accounted for 196 out of the total 453 new covid- 19 cases reported in Karnataka, in the 24 hours till 5 pm on Sunday.

The spike saw the total number of cases rise to 9150, of which 3391 are active.

Only 74 out of the 453 are those who returned from other states and countries that indicates that the majority of all new cases were local and the possibility of community transmission.

Karnataka is expecting a further rise in positive cases and has roped in services of private hospitals to treat covid- 19 positive people.

The state government has earmarked nearly 500 private hospitals to treat covid- 19 persons but is yet to fix the price of treatment. The state government also converted Kanteerava Stadium, Koramangala indoor stadium and a facility inside the Art of Living campus as covid care centers to isolate and lodge asymptomatic persons who do not require hospitalisation.

Three people from Bengaluru and two from Bidar succumbed to covid- 19 that takes the casualty toll to 141 across the state.

Bengaluru accounts for 65 fatalities out of the 1272 cases reported so far of which 796 are active.

Out of the 196 reported till Sunday evening, 136 are Influenza like illnesses (ILI) and three severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). In at least 84 cases and one deceased, contacts are still being traced,according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The cluster in mineral-rich Ballari grew bigger as 40 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Karnataka scaled up its testing to 12872 on Sunday

that takes the total so far ton 506765. However, it is still short of it's own claimed capacity of 15000 tests per day.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via