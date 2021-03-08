Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already hinted that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget. "Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka.

This time emphasis would be on women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation," the CM had said.

According to a government official, hopes are pinned on the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, people's willingness and the reduction of cases in the coming months.

Just before the outbreak of pandemic in India, Yediyurappa in the budget on March 5, 2020 had presented an outlay of ₹2,37,893 crore.

