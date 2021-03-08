Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka budget 2021-22 to be presented today

Karnataka budget 2021-22 to be presented today

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reads the budget papers ahead of the assembly session in Bengaluru.
1 min read . 07:44 AM IST Staff Writer

The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already hinted that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already hinted that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget. "Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kerala: Palarivattom flyover in Kochi reopens after reconstruction

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST

DMK's Stalin promises 1,000 for women family heads in TN if voted to power

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST

Switzerland referendum: People vote to ban full face coverings in public places

1 min read . 06:59 AM IST

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in ‘burqa ban’ vote

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST

The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already hinted that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget. "Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kerala: Palarivattom flyover in Kochi reopens after reconstruction

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST

DMK's Stalin promises 1,000 for women family heads in TN if voted to power

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST

Switzerland referendum: People vote to ban full face coverings in public places

1 min read . 06:59 AM IST

Swiss agree to outlaw facial coverings in ‘burqa ban’ vote

1 min read . 06:55 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This time emphasis would be on women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation," the CM had said.

According to a government official, hopes are pinned on the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, people's willingness and the reduction of cases in the coming months.

Just before the outbreak of pandemic in India, Yediyurappa in the budget on March 5, 2020 had presented an outlay of 2,37,893 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.