LIVE UPDATES

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah present his 16th budget today

1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Riya R Alex

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah ispresenting his 16th Budget on March 7, 2025, with an expected size of 4 lakh crore, up from 3.71 lakh crore last year. The new legislative session began on March 3 with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address.

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah will present the budget today. (PTI)
Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: CM Siddaramaiah will present the budget today. (PTI)

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presenting his 16th Budget on March 7, 2025. The expected outlay of the Karnataka budget is 4 lakh crore, an increase from last year's 3.71 lakh crore. The legislative session commenced on March 3 with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address.

07 Mar 2025, 10:48:22 AM IST

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: Guarantee schemes are not freebies, CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE:  Siddaramaiah defended his government's flagship guarantee schemes and stated they are not "freebies" but crucial measures to address poverty and social justice.

07 Mar 2025, 10:45:19 AM IST

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: 250 Moulana Azad Model Schools to be launched

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: The state will establish 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools in phases. 500 crore will allocated for this program, with 100 crore for this year.

 

07 Mar 2025, 10:40:28 AM IST

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: GDP has grown by 7.4%

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka state GDP has grown by 7.4%, and agriculture has also witnessed growth by 4%.

07 Mar 2025, 10:38:46 AM IST

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: Budget session begins

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah begins the budget presentation by quoting poems from Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu and other popular poets.

07 Mar 2025, 10:25:27 AM IST

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: ‘Not just numbers on a piece of paper….’ CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka budget

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: A day before the Karnataka budget, CM Siddaramaiah took to X to share his thoughts on the upcoming budget.

“Over the past few days, we have held meetings with our cabinet ministers, senior officials from various departments, farmers’ leaders, the disadvantaged, minority, backward class organizations, and religious heads.Through this budget, I have made an effort to listen to the aspirations of people from all castes, races, and classes of society, in a non-partisan manner, and respond positively to their demands," CM wrote.

“I feel that the Budget is not just numbers on a piece of paper, but a manual for shaping the future of seven crore Kannadigas of the State. I believe that I have made a sincere effort to ensure that every citizen of the State is a beneficiary of some form of government scheme through this Budget," he said.

07 Mar 2025, 10:15:36 AM IST

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: Budget session begins

Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: The budget session began on March 3 with the address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to a joint session of the State legislature.

