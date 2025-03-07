Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is presenting his 16th Budget on March 7, 2025. The expected outlay of the Karnataka budget is ₹4 lakh crore, an increase from last year's ₹3.71 lakh crore. The legislative session commenced on March 3 with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address.
Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: Siddaramaiah defended his government's flagship guarantee schemes and stated they are not "freebies" but crucial measures to address poverty and social justice.
Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: The state will establish 250 Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools in phases. ₹500 crore will allocated for this program, with ₹100 crore for this year.
Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: The Karnataka state GDP has grown by 7.4%, and agriculture has also witnessed growth by 4%.
Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: CM Siddaramaiah begins the budget presentation by quoting poems from Rashtra Kavi Kuvempu and other popular poets.
Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: A day before the Karnataka budget, CM Siddaramaiah took to X to share his thoughts on the upcoming budget.
“Over the past few days, we have held meetings with our cabinet ministers, senior officials from various departments, farmers’ leaders, the disadvantaged, minority, backward class organizations, and religious heads.Through this budget, I have made an effort to listen to the aspirations of people from all castes, races, and classes of society, in a non-partisan manner, and respond positively to their demands," CM wrote.
“I feel that the Budget is not just numbers on a piece of paper, but a manual for shaping the future of seven crore Kannadigas of the State. I believe that I have made a sincere effort to ensure that every citizen of the State is a beneficiary of some form of government scheme through this Budget," he said.
Karnataka Budget 2025 LIVE: The budget session began on March 3 with the address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to a joint session of the State legislature.