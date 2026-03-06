Karnataka Budget 2026: Second Bengaluru airport, ₹450-Crore ORR upgrade among key highlights

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Friday tabled the 2026-27 State Budget, focusing on several developmental projects and new initiatives aimed at the state's overall growth.

During his Budget speech, the Chief Minister announced that the Rohith Vemula Act will be enacted to prevent caste-based atrocities against students across all government, private and deemed universities. The Act is named after Rohith Vemula.

Siddaramaiah https://www.livemint.com/topic/siddaramaiahalso announced the construction of a 450-bed multi-speciality hospital in Karwar at a cost of ₹198 crore. In addition, a trauma care centre will be established in Raichur for ₹10 crore, while Peripheral Cancer Centres will be set up in Mysuru and Tumakuru for ₹92 crore.

The state government has already released ₹1,593 crore for the development of seven domestic airports in Karnataka, with ₹200 crore earmarked for the current year.

In a major infrastructure push for Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah announced that the Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram Metro Station will be developed into a global-standard corridor at an estimated cost of ₹450 crore.

He also announced that Student Union Elections will be conducted in colleges and universities across the state. Speaking about the Namma Metro project, the Chief Minister said that a total expenditure of ₹67,460 crore has been incurred so far. Of this, the state government has contributed ₹59,376 crore (88 per cent), while the Centre's share stands at ₹8,084 crore (12 per cent).

“With the objective of preventing adverse effects of increasing mobile usage on children, usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16," the CM said in the speech

Here are key highlights from Siddaramaiah's budget speech:

Health and infra -Construction of a 450-bed multi-speciality hospital in Karwar at a cost of ₹198 crore. Trauma care centre in Raichur at a cost of ₹10 crore. Peripheral Cancer Centres will be set up in Mysuru and Tumakuru at a cost of ₹92 crore.

- A second airport in Bengaluru to decongest Kempegowda International Airport, the third-busiest airport in India. A feasibility report will be prepared after obtaining technical advice from the Airports Authority of India.

- ₹1,593 crore for the development of seven domestic airports in Karnataka, while ₹200 crore has been earmarked for the current year.

-Aircraft manufacturing and assembly activities will be undertaken in PPP mode at Shivamogga airport.

Projects for Bengaluru -The Outer Ring Road stretch from Silk Board Junction to KR Pura Metro Station will be developed into a global-standard corridor at an estimated cost of ₹450 crore.

-White-topping of 158 km of roads at a cost of ₹1,700 crore.

GST Rationalisation, Jobs and Social Issues Overall, GST collections are expected to reduce by approximately ₹10,000 crore in the current financial year and by ₹15,000 crore in the next year.

Started the process of filling 56,432 posts in various government departments this year, says CM

Age relaxation of 5 years, considering the delay in recruitment due to court cases: CM

-All Gram Panchayats in Karnataka will be renamed as ‘Mahatma Gandhi Gram Panchayats’

-Rohith Vemula Act will be enacted to prevent caste-based atrocities against students across all government, private and deemed universities

Welfare measures and tourism infra -Working women’s hostels for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities will be established in Mysuru, Bengaluru, and Belagavi.

-A digital library and study centre will be set up in Dharwad and Bengaluru at a cost of ₹10 crore each for students preparing for competitive examinations.

-25 acres of land will be provided to set up a private Vachana University in Basavakalyana.

-Hajj Bhavans will be constructed in Hubballi and Kalaburagi for Hajj pilgrims.

-Waqf properties located in high-demand commercial areas will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model

-In Tadadi, environment-friendly accommodation, walking corridors, tourism information centres and other infrastructure will be developed under the PPP model.