Cong leaders' flower on ear during Karnataka Budget. What's the significance
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, while addressing the budget session, announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh from the coming financial year.
Karnataka Budget Session: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders came to the State Assembly with flowers on their ears as part of the Kivi Mele Hoovu campaign, in a protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
