Cong leaders' flower on ear during Karnataka Budget. What's the significance

Karnataka Budget Session: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders came to the State Assembly with flowers on their ears as part of the Kivi Mele Hoovu campaign, in a protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Symbolically, the Kivi Mele Hoovu campaign represents the ‘flower on the ear’ which means someone has been tricked, alleging that the BJP government has cheated people by not fulfilling promises from the previous budget and its 2018 manifesto.

Addressing the budget session, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced an increase in the limit of interest-free short-term loans given to farmers from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh from the coming financial year.

This would ensure the availability of hassle-free and need-based loan facilities for making necessary preparation for farm-related activities, Bommai, who also holds the finance portfolio, said presenting the 2023-34 budget in the state Legislative Assembly.

"This year, a loan of ₹25,000 crore will be distributed to more than 30 lakh farmers," he said.

The chief minister said that the government has decided to give an additional subsidy of ₹10,000 in the year 2023-24 under a new scheme 'Bhoo Siri' for 'Kisan Credit Card' holders which would facilitate the farmers to purchase seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other farm inputs in times of exigencies.

The state would contribute ₹2,500 and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) would give ₹7,500. "This will benefit around 50 lakh farmers of the state," he said.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are expected to be held during April-May.

The Chief Minister, in the budget, has also announced the 'Shrama Shakthi' scheme that would provide financial assistance of ₹500 per head every month to landless women farm laborers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

He also announced free education in Government Pre-University and Government Degree Colleges under the 'CM Vidya Shakti Scheme'. This will benefit eight lakh students of the state, he added.

