Karnataka bus services resume amid lockdown 4.0

BENGALURU : Karnataka government has resumed public bus services in the state during COVID-19 lockdown 4.0. Thermal screening of passengers is being conducted before they board the buses at Mysuru Road bus station. Social distancing norms are also being followed by passengers as a precautionary measure.

In Hubli, NWKRTC resumed its bus services after relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

In Hubli, NWKRTC resumed its bus services after relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

A large number of morning walkers were also seen taking entry into Cubbon Park and Lalbagh Botanical Garden as the parks opened today, in Bengaluru. They had covered their faces with masks and were seen maintaining social distancing.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had given powers to States and Union Territories to demarcate areas in Green, Orange, and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

The MHA had issued updated guidelines after the implementation of the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown on May 17.