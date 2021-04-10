As the indefinite strike of road transport corporations (RTC) employees continues for the fourth day, several commuters complained of being overcharged for availing private buses services. The government, meanwhile, said that they might take strict action using Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) act.

Karnataka road transport corporations (KSRTC) employees, who work on contract basis, has called for the strike demanding revision of wage and permanent jobs. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees has also came to their support.

Following the call for the strike, KSRTC had issued temporary permits to private buses for ferrying passengers. However, several commuters have been complaining that the private player are charging them as per their whim.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Karnataka Transport Department has threatened that they might take action against KSRTC and BMTC employees and two other organisations, who are supporting the strike, by using ESMA power.

What happened till now

1) "Transport employees have given a call to go on strike from Wednesday, the chief minister held a discussion in this regard, we are requesting employees not to go on strike keeping COVID-19 situation in mind. They had nine demands, eight of them have been fulfilled and implemented," chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said, reported news agency PTI on Tuesday.

2) "Their demand for implementation of the sixth pay commission report, and thereby give them the salary on par with the government employees, cannot be accepted," he added.

3) On the same day, the CM held a meeting with the chief secretary and top Transport department officials to tackle the situation.

4) The government roped in private transport operators and asked for deployment of more trains for the convenience of the commuters.

5) There will be no more negotiations or talks...still if they go for strike, all the measures that can be taken in the framework of law will be taken. This is the strict decision taken by the CM and it will be implemented...no work no pay will anyway be there," P Ravi Kumar said.

6) On Wednesday, Metro rail increased the frequency of its services between 7 AM and 9 PM. Meanwhile, South Western Railway (SWR) said that it will run additional trains from 8 April to 14 April.

7) "Railway Board has approved the running of the Special Express trains with special fare, due to the strike of Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Employees and for clearing extra rush of upcoming Ugadi Festival. A total of eighteen Special Express trains were listed in the statement," the official statement said.

8) "We have fulfilled eight of their (workers) nine demands, despite this they are adamant and have stopped buses, and are creating trouble for the public. I appeal to them, get back to work, we can talk," Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday, according to PTI.

9) A PTI report said, the government on Friday banned the strike as it has been affecting bus services across the state. The ban was issued by the labour department citing inconvenience caused to the public and the strike being against the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act. The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru, for adjudication, the order said.

10) Chief Minister, meanwhile, appealed to the employees on Friday to resume work even though he made it clear that it was not possible to meet their demand for wages as per the Sixth Pay Commission. He also ruled out the option for talks.

11) "I request the transport workers with folded hands.. don't be stubborn under someone's influence. Last year, despite COVID related issues when your corporations didn't have money to pay your salaries, we paid it by utilising ₹2,300 crore from the exchequer," Yediyurappa said.

(With inputs from agencies)

