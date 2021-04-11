Bus services remained largely hit across Karnataka on Sunday as well, as the indefinite strike of road transport corporations (RTC) employees entered its fifth day.

Karnataka road transport corporations (KSRTC) employees, who work on contract basis, has called for the strike demanding revision of wage and permanent jobs. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) employees has also came to their support. The government, meanwhile, said that they might take strict action using Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) act.

Amid threats of tough action, "no work no pay", few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city, along with police escort, and similar reports are emerging from few other places in the state, officials told PTI.

Though the number of commuters waiting for buses at bus stands remained scarce, those wanting to travel to their native for celebrating Ugadi on Tuesday are affected. People were using their own vehicles or were seen using cabs, Metro and autorickshaws, especially in the city areas. Metro has increased the frequency of its services between 7 AM and 9 PM.

The government roped in private transport operators and asked for deployment of more trains for the convenience of the commuters.

RTCs that have been warning employees about continuing with the strike, have started taking actions against trainee employees and are issuing notice for absence from work.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it has decided not to consider requests for inter corporation transfers of employees who are instigating, threatening colleagues for strike and are hindering bus services, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.

Also employees who have been given such transfers, have been warned that it will be cancelled and that they will be posted to their original place on failing to attend duty immediately, KSRTC tweeted.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department on Friday had issued an order banning the strike.

The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication, it had said.

We have fulfilled eight of their (workers) nine demands, despite this they are adamant and have stopped buses, and are creating trouble for the public. I appeal to them, get back to work, we can talk," Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had said on Wednesday, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

