Karnataka bus strike from today: Public transport may be hit

Under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) have given a call for a strike from today, April 7. The strike is likely to affect public transport in the state. The protest is against the governments failure to implement a salary under the 6th Pay Commission for the RTC workers.

"...People of the state are watching, our indefinite strike will continue...our protest will be non-violent, employees will not come to duty," he said, as he appealed to private transporters to join hands in the stir.

Here is all you need to know about the indefibite bus strike in KArnataka from today:

1) With the employees league leaders deciding to go ahead with the strike, bus services are likely to be hit across the state, including Bengaluru from today, April 7.

2) Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to road transportation corporation workers not to hold the strike. “We have fulfilled eight out of your (workers) nine demands. We have to work together for the welfare of the people. Without giving room for the government to take strict measures, drop the strike and cooperate with the administration," CM Yediyurappa said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) With the aim to reduce inconvenience of the general public, the state government has made alternative arrangements for transport by roping in private operators. The government has also deployed more trains to places like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi, Mysuru among others.

5) The government has also said that strict action will be taken against autos and cabs if they charge higher fares taking advantage of the transport strike. The Transport Commissioner said a notification fixing cab and bus fares has already been issued and no once can charge over it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

