To lessen public inconvenience during statewide strike on 7 April, Karnataka government allowed the state road transport corporation to hire private buses and school buses for transportation, news agency ANI reported. The employees of road transport corporations decided to go on a strike on wage related issues from Wednesday. Ruling out any negotiations, the state government warned of strict action on Tuesday

"Transport employees have given a call to go on strike from tomorrow, the chief minister held a discussion in this regard, we are requesting employees not to go on strike keeping COVID-19 situation in mind. They had nine demands, eight of them have been fulfilled and implemented," Karnataka chief secretary P Ravi Kumar told PTI.

"Private buses, maxi cabs will be left free, they will be allowed to operate in assigned routes. The transport commissioner is working on alternate arrangements across the state," he added. The government also requested the railways for special trains to places like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi, Mysuru among others, according to PTI.

"The transport commissioner will take steps to ensure that autos and cabs don't charge exorbitantly, taking advantage of transport strike," he further added.

Karnataka public transport strike from 7 April:

Workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League have given a call for strike from 7 April.

The protest is against the governments failure to implement a salary under the 6th Pay Commission for the RTC workers.

Talking about the strict action against employees who will go on strike, the chief secretary said, "There will be no more negotiations or talks... still if they go for strike, all the measures that can be taken in the framework of law will be taken. This is the strict decision taken by the CM and it will be implemented... no work no pay will any ways be there."

Citing COVID-19 restrictions in place and a notification already issued under the disaster management act stating that people cannot gather in groups, Kumar said, "If it is violated, action will be taken."

