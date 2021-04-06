In the view of transport strike in Karnataka on 7 April, several universities including Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University have postponed the examinations scheduled on Wednesday. Workers of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League announced a strike from 7 April. The protest is against the governments failure to implement a salary under the 6th Pay Commission for the Road Transport Corporation workers.

"Without giving room for the government to take strict measures, drop the strike and cooperate with the administration," chief minister B S Yediyurappa said.

All you need to know about Karnataka transport strike from Wednesday

1) "Transport employees have given a call to go on strike from Wednesday, the chief minister held a discussion in this regard, we are requesting employees not to go on strike keeping COVID-19 situation in mind. They had nine demands, eight of them have been fulfilled and implemented," chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said, reported news agency PTI.

2) "Their demand for implementation of the sixth pay commission report, and thereby give them the salary on par with the government employees, cannot be accepted," he added.

3) On Tuesday, the chief minister held a meeting with the chief secretary and top Transport department officials on tackling the strike.

4) The government has also made alternate arrangements by roping in private transport operators and seeking for deployment of more trains, aimed at addressing inconvenience caused to the general public, due to the strike.

5) "Private buses, maxi cabs will be left free, they will be allowed to operate in assigned routes. The transport commissioner is working on alternate arrangements across the state," he added. The government also requested the railways for special trains to places like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi, Mysuru among others, according to PTI.

6) Karnataka government allowed the state road transport corporation to hire private buses and school buses for transportation, news agency ANI reported.

7) The protesters league led by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that they will not budge to threats and will continue with the strike.

"...People of the state are watching, our indefinite strike will continue...our protest will be non-violent, employees will not come to duty," Chandrashekar told PTI. He also appealed to private transporters to join hands in the stir.

8) "There will be no more negotiations or talks...still if they go for strike, all the measures that can be taken in the framework of law will be taken. This is the strict decision taken by the CM and it will be implemented...no work no pay will anyway be there," P Ravi Kumar said.

9) "There are COVID restrictions in place and a notification has already been issued under the Disaster Management Act stating that people cannot gather in groups, Kumar said, if it is violated, action will be taken under the act, also IPC, police act among others," Kumar further added.

10) Transport commissioner will take steps to see to it that autos and cabs don't charge exorbitantly, taking advantage of the transport strike, the state chief secretary noted. A notification fixing cab and bus fares has already been issued and no once can charge over it. "If we get to know about it, strict action will be taken," he mentioned.

"The transport commissioner will take steps to ensure that autos and cabs don't charge exorbitantly, taking advantage of transport strike," Kumar further added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via