Amid an indefinite strike called by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees over demand for revision of salary, South Western Railway (SWR) will be running additional trains from today (8 April) to 14 April for clearing the extra rush of upcoming Ugadi Festival.

Bus services were affected in several cities, including Bengaluru

Bus services were affected in most parts of Karnataka on Wednesday as drivers and conductors of road transport corporations began their indefinite strike on wage related issues. Commuters were left stranded at bus stations across the city, with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses remaining off the roads. Similar reports are emerging from various parts of the state.

Karnataka: Bus services remain affected in Kalaburagi for the second day as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employees go on an indefinite strike over their demand for revision of salary



Bus services in several cities, including Bengaluru, were thrown out of gear from Tuesday afternoon itself after drivers and conductors decided not to work the second shift. Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office goers were the most affected. Several universities in the state have postponed exams because of the RTC workers strike.

CM Yediyurappa asks KSRTC employees to call off strike

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he has fulfilled eight of the nine demands put forward by the workers union. He also appealed to the workers to end the strike as a salary hike of 8 per cent has also been considered.

"I have fulfilled 8 out of 9 demands which were given by the unions in the last meeting. A salary hike of 8 per cent has also been considered. I have written to the union government for the approval, right after we get approval that will also be given," said Yediyurappa said while speaking to ANI.

"Even after knowing the situation, some unions have called for the strike in their self-interest. We had a meeting earlier and I am ready to talk with them at any point in time," he further said.

Metro decides to increase the frequency of its service

Private buses, maxi cabs and other transport services were seen operating in different parts of the city, coming to the rescue of stranded passengers. Metro has decided to increase the frequency of its services between 7 am and 9 pm.

Private services including buses, autos and cabs charging exorbitantly

At some places there were complaints about private services including buses, autos and cabs charging exorbitantly, taking advantage of the transport strike. Officials said they are keeping vigil on it and making spot visits to inspect the fare being collected by private operators.

Who all have called for the strike?

Workers of BMTC, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), under the banner of Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, have given a call for strike from April 7.

Why are KSRTC employees on a strike?

KSRTC employees have given a call for a strike with the following demands: salary hike, permanent job, wages and shifts. The employees are working as contract workers in the department.

Several meetings were held previously with transport association and organisation with the transport minister, state Deputy Chief Minister and also with Chief Minister, but nothing fruitful emerged

