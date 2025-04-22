Karnataka businessman killed in Pahalgam terror attack, CM Siddaramaiah chairs meeting

Pahalgam terror attack: A businessman named Manjunath Rao from the Shivamogga district in Karnataka was shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, April 22, which prompted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold a meeting with his officials over the incident, reported the news agency PTI.

CM Siddaramaiah extended his condolences for Rao's demise, and also a team of officials from the government of Karnataka has left for Kashmir, according to the official statement cited in the report.

Karnataka CM's response Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah conducted an emergency meeting on an urgent basis with senior state officials, along with police, to review the terror attack which happened in Pahalgam, J&K, killing tourists.

“I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, J&K. Kannadigas are among the victims of this shocking incident. Upon receiving the news, I convened an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the Chief Secretary and senior police officials,” said Siddaramaiah in his post.

As per reports, Siddaramaiah's move came after reports emerged that Karnataka-origin tourists were killed and injured in the attack on tourists in Kashmir. He assured the people that the government was monitoring the issue and was willing to extend all the necessary support required.

“I have also spoken to the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. Following my directions, two teams -- one of senior officers and another of police personnel -- have been dispatched to J&K. An adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also en route. We are closely monitoring the developments. All necessary support will be extended. Please be assured, the Government of Karnataka stands firmly with those affected,” he said.