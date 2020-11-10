Karnataka bypoll results: BJP maintains lead in both seats

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on both the seats over opposition Congress and JD(S) in the bypolls for two assembly constituencies held in Karnataka.

Votes polled in the 3 November byelections to Sira in Tumakuru district and Rajarajeshwari Nagar (R R Nagar) in the city were taken up for counting at 8 am today and the results are expected to be out in a few hours from now.

BJP's Munirathna is leading from the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat by a tall margin of 33,185 votes, while its candidate from the Sira seat, Dr CM Rajesh Gowda is ahead by 7,870 votes, as per the Election Commission on Tuesday.

While BJP's vote share at 12:30 pm stands at 53.3 per cent, that of rival Congress is 32.7 per cent. The other big party in the state Janata Dal (Secular) meanwhile is at the third position in terms of vote share with just 11.6 per cent.

Congress' Kusuma H is trailing behind the BJP candidate on the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat, while the party's TB Jayachandra is trailing from the Sira seat.

