Karnataka Cabinet: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 29 ministers. Among the BJP MLAs who took oath today were R Ashok, B Sriramulu, Govind Karjol and KS Eshwarappa. The legislators were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Governer Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Bommai said that the new Cabinet will have seven Other Backward Class (OBC), 3 scheduled Caste (SC), one Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven Vokkaligas, eight Linagayats, one Reddy and one woman will be a part of the new state cabinet. He had also informed that there would be no deputy chief minister in the council of ministers this time.

Among 29 ministers, 23 were ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet and six are new. Among those in the previous cabinet who are again inducted are:

Govind Karjol (Mudhol)

K S Eshwarappa (Shivamogga)

R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar)

C N Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram)

B Sriramulu (Molkalmuru)

Umesh Katti (Hukkeri)

S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur)

K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura)

B C Patil (Hirekeruru).

J C Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli)

Prabhu Chauhan (Aurad)

V Somanna (Govindraj Nagar)

S Angara (Sullia)

Anand Singh (Vijayanagara)

C C Patil (Nargund)

M T B Nagaraj (MLC)

Kota Srinivas Poojary (MLC)

The fresh faces are V Sunil Kumar (Karkala), Araga Jnanendra (Thirthahalli), Munirathna (R R Nagar), Halappa Achar (Yelburga), Shankar Patil Munenkopp (Navalgunda) and B C Nagesh (Tiptur).

Among the Ministers in the new cabinet are 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 2 Brahmins, 1 ST and 1 Reddy, and a woman. Bommai has also inducted 10 MLAs who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019.





Earlier today, Bommai said there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers as per the high command's directions, also Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.

(With inputs from PTI)

