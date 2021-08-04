Karnataka Cabinet: 29 ministers inducted, no deputy CM this time. Full list

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Bommai said that the new Cabinet will have seven Other Backward Class (OBC), 3 scheduled Caste (SC), one Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven Vokkaligas, eight Linagayats, one Reddy and one woman will be a part of the new state cabinet. He had also informed that there would be no deputy chief minister in the council of ministers this time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}