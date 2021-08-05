Karnataka cabinet: Allocation of portfolios to newly-inducted ministers will be done tomorrow (Friday, 6 August), Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. He inducted 29 ministers into his cabinet on Wednesday, a week after after taking over as CM. Speaking to reporters today, he said: "Allocation of portfolios will be completed tomorrow."

Bommai has, by and large, retained the old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new. Some ministers are hoping to retain the portfolio they had in the previous cabinet, some are hoping to get bigger portfolios, according to news agency PTI.

Ahead of the allocation, minister K S Eshwarappa said he was not aspiring for any specific portfolio and would abide by the decision of the CM. Eshwarappa, was Rural Development Minister in the previous Yediyurappa government. He had also held departments like water resources, Energy and Revenue in the past.

However, Minister Prabhu Chauhan said that he was looking to get back the Animal Husbandry department, the portfolio he was in-charge of in the previous cabinet and work for the protection of "Gaumata" (Cows), the report said.

"Work in the department is half done, I as a Minister introduced anti cow slaughter law, we are setting up gaushalas, animal helpline, so Animal Husbandry department is my priority, but if I'm given some other also I will perform," he told PTI.

According to the report, minister B C Patil, who held Agriculture portfolio in the previous cabinet also said, he would like to retain the same portfolio as more work needs to be done in the department. He, however, said that if the chief minister allocates any other, he would perform happily. "The CM asked me which portfolio I wanted.. I leave it to him... I'm ready to do whatever I'm allotted," he said.

B C Nagesh, who has become Minister for the first time, said he had never expected to become a Minister, so there is no aspiration for any specific portfolio. "I will do my best in whichever department I'm given."





